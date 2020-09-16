CMS kicks off flu shot campaign

CMS launched its 2020-21 flu shot campaign Sept. 16, which includes new resources and tools for healthcare providers.

The campaign will largely focus on encouraging Medicare beneficiaries and those participating in other CMS healthcare programs to get vaccinated. The effort will also have a special focus on reaching people experiencing health disparities.

The campaign comes amid a nationwide push to boost flu vaccination rates to reduce strain on hospitals and health systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more, click here.

More articles on public health:

Public health expert says new CDC data shows need for hospital-acquired COVID-19 reporting

Whistleblower nurse claims Georgia ICE facility ignores COVID-19 safety precautions, denies care

Maine 'superspreader' wedding linked to 7 COVID-19 deaths

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.