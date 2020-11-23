'I do not have hope this will turn out well': New Jersey hospital leaders outline concerns for next COVID-19 surge

As New Jersey hospital officials prepare for another COVID-19 hospitalization surge, they shared some of the potential scenarios they fear most, according to the North Jersey Media Group.

The pandemic outlook hinges on scenarios such as holiday gatherings spreading COVID-19 to older people, worsening nursing home outbreaks and the virus strain morphing unpredictably, some healthcare officials told the publication.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Jersey have not risen as quickly as they did in the spring, and hospital leaders said they have amassed personal protective equipment.

Staffing will "determine what happens with this second wave," said Daniel Varga, MD, chief physician executive at Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health.

Wayne, N.J.-based St. Joseph's CMO Joseph Duffy, MD, outlined concerns he has about the next two months, including college students returning home and holiday gatherings. Dr. Duffy concluded, "I do not have hope that this will turn out well."

