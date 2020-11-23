'No more lockdowns in Texas,' governor says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Nov. 23 he will not reenact or implement further lockdown orders.

Mr. Abbott said, "No more lockdowns in Texas," when asked about potential lockdowns amid the current COVID-19 surge on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The governor said automatic restrictions — including closing bars — that are implemented when a region's hospitalization numbers surpass a certain threshold are sufficient.

More articles on public health:

UW Health's open letter to residents: 'We are, quite simply, out of time'

28 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Nov. 23

Holiday travel spikes despite CDC warning; Regeneron's antibody cocktail wins emergency approval — 7 COVID-19 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.