COVID-19 vaccinations up 36% in 1 week: 12 CDC stats to know

The seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily was 2 million as of March 4, a 36 percent increase from the previous week's average, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published March 5.

Twelve statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's seven-day average of new cases declined for 43 straight days starting Jan. 11. This figure briefly increased between Feb. 27 and March 1, but is now falling again.

2. The nation's current seven-day case average is 62,555, a 5.7 percent decline from the previous week's average.

3. Overall, this average is down 74.9 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 249,360 on Jan. 11.

Vaccinations

4. The U.S. had administered more than 82.6 million total vaccine doses as of March 4.

5. About 54 million people have received at least one dose — representing 16.3 percent of the U.S. population — and nearly 27.8 million people have gotten both doses, which is about 8.4 percent of the population.

New hospital admissions

6. The current seven-day hospitalization average is 5,490, down 14.8 percent from the previous week's average.

7. This figure also marks a 67 percent decrease from the peak seven-day average of 16,540 admissions reported Jan. 9.

Deaths

8. The current seven-day death average is 1,921, down 6.7 percent from the previous week's average. The CDC said this figure is affected by historical corrections of deaths in California.

9. Overall, this figure has decreased 43.1 percent since Jan. 13.

Variants

10. The CDC confirmed 3,037 cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 49 states as of March 7.

11. Eighty-one cases of the South Africa variant, known as B.1.351., have been detected in 20 states.

12. The CDC has also identified 15 cases of the Brazil P.1 variant in nine states.

