Daily cases fall to lowest level since Oct. 6; Senate passes $1.9 trillion relief bill — 3 COVID-19 updates

New COVID-19 cases in the U.S. fell for the ninth consecutive day March 7, according to a seven-day moving average tracked by The New York Times.

Two more updates:

1. On March 7, the U.S. reported its lowest daily number of COVID-19 cases since Oct. 6, reports The COVID Tracking Project. The March 7 data was the Tracking Project's last daily data report, with the project's founders citing improved national public health data efforts.

2. The Senate passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill March 6, reports The New York Times. The legislation must pass the House for a second time before it can head to President Biden's desk to be signed into law. For more in the relief bill, click here.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in U.S.

Cases: 28,999,705

Deaths: 525,035

Americans receiving at least one vaccine dose: 58,873,710

Counts reflect March 7 and March 8 data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and the CDC.

Editor's note: For more than a year, Becker's has consolidated its most essential news and editorial content about COVID-19 in daily updates for readers. Effective March 9, Becker's will end these daily updates and transition to covering the most relevant COVID-19 news for our distinct readerships across the site. Our goal is to provide the most value to readers. Pending the pandemic's trajectory, we'll restart the daily updates if necessary.

