$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill heads back to House after Senate vote

The Senate narrowly passed a $1.9 trillion relief package March 6, sending the amended text back to the House.

The House is slated to vote on the amended text March 9, and, if passed, will send it to President Joe Biden to sign into law, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The federal relief bill includes $50 billion for COVID-19 testing and tracing efforts and $20 billion in funding for vaccine distribution, including $7.5 billion for the CDC to set up vaccination sites across the country and monitor distribution, according to Time.

The Senate package also includes $1,400 stimulus checks for some Americans and funding for state and local governments, among other measures.

"This nation has suffered too much for much too long," President Biden said in remarks from the White House after the Senate passed the relief bill. "Everything in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and to meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail, starting with beating this virus and vaccinating the country."

