6 latest stories on COVID-19 antibodies, immunity

The following stories on COVID-19 antibodies and immunity were reported on by Becker's Hospital Review over the past month, starting with the most recent.

1. 1st case of COVID-19 reinfection confirmed

Hong Kong researchers reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection in a 33-year-old man who developed an asymptomatic case four-and-a-half months after first contracting the virus, according to The New York Times.

2. Case study offers new evidence that antibodies thwart COVID-19

A new case study detailing COVID-19's spread on a fishing vessel this spring offers the first piece of direct evidence that antibodies can protect humans from the virus, reports The New York Times.

3. NYC shares data on 1.4 million antibody tests: 3 takeaways

New York City published data on more than 1.46 million antibody tests Aug. 18, offering the most in-depth look yet at COVID-19's toll on the city.

4. New research points to lasting COVID-19 immunity

Scientists have found evidence of lasting virus immunity, even in people who only experienced mild COVID-19 infections, according to multiple studies cited by The New York Times.

5. Threshold for herd immunity may be lower than thought, COVID-19 researchers say

The threshold to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 may be closer to 50 percent or less of a population, according to statistical modeling work from more than a dozen scientists cited by The New York Times.

6. More than 13% of Northwell Health staff have COVID-19 antibodies, serology tests show

Large-scale testing of front-line healthcare providers at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health found 13 percent of staff had COVID-19 antibodies, according to research published Aug. 6 in JAMA.



