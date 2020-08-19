NYC shares data on 1.4 million antibody tests: 3 takeaways

New York City published data on more than 1.46 million antibody tests Aug. 18, offering the most in-depth look yet at COVID-19's toll on the city, reports The New York Times.

The data includes all antibody test results reported to the New York City Department of Health, accounting for more than 15 percent of the city's population.

Three key findings:

1. Overall, about 27 percent of those tested had antibodies against COVID-19.

2. The Bronx had the highest rate of positive antibody tests at 33 percent, while Manhattan had the lowest at 19 percent.

3. The data shows large disparities in COVID-19 incidence among low- and high-income neighborhoods. For instance, more than 50 percent of people tested in one ZIP code in Queens had antibodies. In many parts of Manhattan, no ZIP codes had a positivity rate above 20 percent.

