More than 13% of Northwell Health staff have COVID-19 antibodies, serology tests show

Large-scale testing of front-line healthcare providers at New York City-Northwell Health found 13 percent of staff had COVID-19 antibodies, according to research published Aug. 6 in The Journal of the American Medical Association.

Of Northwell's 72,000 employees, 40,329 were screened for antibodies between April 20 to June 23. Northwell Health COVID-19 Research Consortium, along with Manhasset, N.Y.-based Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, analyzed the data and found the employee serology tests showed more than 13 percent of healthcare providers tested positive for antibodies.

Healthcare personnel reported demographics, work location, and level of suspicion of virus exposure. High levels of suspicion and prior positive diagnostic testing were stronger indicators of positive results.

"As researchers, it's important to us to share findings from our antibody testing, and we are pleased to know that the personal protective equipment we used was successful in protecting the vast majority of our staff," said Karina Davidson, PhD, professor and senior vice president at the Feinstein Institutes.

