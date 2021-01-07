50+ UK variant coronavirus cases in US, CDC says

At least 52 cases of a COVID-19 variant first found in the U.K. have been identified in the U.S., the CDC said Jan. 6.

The agency included 26 cases in California, 22 cases in Florida, two cases in Colorado, and one case each in Georgia and New York.

This number doesn't account for the actual number of cases circulating the nation, the CDC warned, adding that its numbers are set to update on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

After the CDC report came out, local health departments confirmed Jan. 7 new cases in Texas, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, bringing the known total to at least 56.

