35% of Americans wouldn't get free, FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine

More than 1 in 3 Americans would not receive a COVID-19 vaccine today, even if it was free and approved by the FDA, according to a new Gallup survey.

Gallup surveyed 7,632 U.S. adults between July 20 and Aug. 2.

Five survey findings:

Thirty-five percent of respondents said they would not receive a free, FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine right now.



Eighty-one percent of Democrats said they'd get a vaccine, compared to 47 percent of Republicans and 59 percent of Independents.



Adults ages 18-29 were most willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine right now (76 percent), while those ages 50-64 were least willing (59 percent).



White respondents were more likely to say they'd get a vaccine (67 percent) compared to people of color (59 percent).



Respondents living in rural areas were less likely to get the vaccine now (56 percent), compared to those who live in large cities (65 percent), suburbs (69 percent) or small towns (68 percent).

To view the full survey, click here.

