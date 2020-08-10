Positive COVID-19 tests, ED visits drop nationwide: 4 CDC updates

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests and emergency department visits related to the virus decreased nationally in the week ending Aug. 1, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: The percentage of laboratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19 decreased nationwide and in nine of 10 HHS surveillance regions.

2. Mortality: About 7.8 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Aug. 1. This figure marks a decline from the week prior but is still above the epidemic threshold.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 137.6 hospitalizations per 100,000 population.



4. Outpatient activity: Emergency department and outpatient visits for symptoms related to COVID-19 or flu remained below baseline for the 16th week. However, flu-like activity is still higher than typical for this time of year. The percentage of ED visits for COVID-19-like symptoms also decreased nationally for the third straight week.

