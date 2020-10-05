27 adults report inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19 seen in kids

Since June, there have been several case reports of a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults similar to one seen in children during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC reports. Twenty-seven adults with the condition tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The condition in children, dubbed multisystem inflammatory syndrome, has been linked to COVID-19. As of July 29, a total of 570 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children had been reported in the U.S., and of the 565 tested for COVID-19, all tested positive.

In the new report, the CDC describes findings from 27 adults who had cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, dermatologic and neurologic symptoms without severe respiratory illness and who tested positive for COVID-19 or had antibody tests indicating previous coronavirus infection.

The syndrome, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults, includes such symptoms as shock, cardiac dysfunction or acute liver injury, laboratory evidence of severe inflammation and absence of severe respiratory illness.

Twenty-four of the 27 patients with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults survived, and 26 belonged to racial or ethnic minority groups.

"Findings indicate that adult patients of all ages with current or previous SARS-CoV-2 infection can develop a hyperinflammatory syndrome resembling MIS-C," the CDC states.

