Nearly 600 youths sickened with inflammatory illness linked to COVID-19; most are Black, Hispanic

As of July 29, a total of 570 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have been reported in the U.S., and the condition is disproportionately affecting young people of color, a new CDC report shows.

The cases that met the definition of the inflammatory condition were reported to the CDC from 40 state health departments, the District of Columbia and New York City. The illnesses began between March 2 and July 18. The young people affected by the condition ranged in age from 2 weeks to 20 years, with a median age of 8 years. Of the 565 who underwent COVID-19 testing, all tested positive.



Nearly half (40.5 percent) were Hispanic or Latino, and a third (33.1 percent) were Black. A little over 13 percent were white. Obesity was the most commonly reported underlying condition, occurring in 30.5 percent of Hispanic, 27.5 percent of Black, and 6.6 percent of white MIS-C patients.



The report shows the most common signs and symptoms reported during illness were abdominal pain (61.9 percent), vomiting (61.8 percent), skin rash (55.3 percent) and diarrhea (53.2 percent). Slightly more than 40 percent experienced cardiac dysfunction, and 35.4 percent experienced shock. Most patients (63.9 percent) were admitted to an intensive care unit, and 1.8 percent died.

