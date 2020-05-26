Nursing homes fall short of federal testing recommendation

More than half of U.S. nursing homes failed to meet a federal recommendation to test all residents and employees by May 24, according to Fox News.

The White House on May 11 recommended the nation's 15,000 nursing homes undergo comprehensive testing over a two-week period.

More than 60 percent of nursing homes nationwide did not meet this recommendation due to a lack of supplies and delayed testing processes, according to a survey from the American Health Care Association's National Center for Assisted Living.

"Most states and facilities were not able to meet this timeline due to a lack of access to either swabs or tests and the time it takes to process results, but they are working as best they can with the resources they've been given," the organization told Fox News.

The American Health Care Association said nearly 3 million tests would be needed to test every nursing home resident and employee nationwide in a two-week period, which would cost about $440 million.

To view the full report, click here.

