Hackensack Meridian opens long-term acute care hospital 

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health opened its first long-term acute care hospital Oct. 5.

The 30-bed hospital is the 18th in the system's network and is located in the Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, N.J.

"The Hackensack Meridian LTACH is dedicated to supporting patients who need specialized services and care," said Michael Burns, president and chief hospital executive of the hospital. "We look forward to providing exceptional care to each patient who comes to our hospital."