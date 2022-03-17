Walgreens, VillageMD to open practices in New Hampshire

Walgreens and VillageMD plan to open three new primary care practices in New Hampshire by the end of summer 2022.

The first of the Southern New Hampshire locations will open April 19 in Hooksett, the companies said March 17. The other two locations will open in Manchester and Nashua.

The new practices will create more than 80 full-time jobs.

Once open, the locations will bring the companies' total primary care practices to 100, spanning 13 markets, including Arizona, Florida, Texas, Kentucky and Indiana. Walgreens and VillageMD are on pace to open more than 200 practices by the end of 2022.