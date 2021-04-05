US vaccinates 4 million people in 1 day

The U.S. set a record for the number of COVID-19 shots given in a single day at over 4 million, The Hill reported.

Cyrus Shahpar, MD, the White House's COVID-19 data director, tweeted April 3 that more than 4.08 million doses had been administered in the previous 24 hours. He also said it was the first time the U.S. was averaging over 3 million doses per day for the previous week.

As of April 4, 106 million people have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 61 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC's vaccine tracker.

