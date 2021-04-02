Study: 1 dose of mRNA vaccine may be enough for those previously infected with COVID-19

For Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the immune response after one dose among people who have previously had the disease was similar to the immune response recorded after two doses among people who have not had the disease, according to research published April 1 in Nature.

Researchers conducted the study, which involved 1,090 Pfizer vaccine recipients, to investigate whether people with prior COVID-19 infection have naturally acquired immunity that could be sufficiently enhanced by a single mRNA vaccine dose compared to receiving two doses.

The study also revealed post-vaccination symptoms were more prominent among those with prior infection after the first dose and were similar among both groups after the second dose.

