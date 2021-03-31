Shipments of J&J COVID-19 vaccines halted as FDA probes error that ruined 15M doses

Shipments of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines to the federal government will be halted while the FDA investigates an error at an Emergent BioSolutions manufacturing plant in Baltimore that ruined about 15 million vaccine doses, The New York Times reported March 31.

Workers at the plant accidentally conflated the ingredients of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine several weeks ago, ruining about 15 million doses. The mistake, which federal officials said was a human error, forced regulators to delay authorization of the plant's production lines, according to the Times.

Emergent BioSolutions has contracted with both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca to help produce their COVID-19 vaccines.

The error doesn't affect the Johnson & Johnson vaccines now being distributed throughout the U.S., the Times reported. Those doses were made in the Netherlands.

But all future shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were supposed to come from the Emergent plant in Baltimore.

Federal officials told the Times they still expect to have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines to fulfill President Joe Biden's promise to vaccinate every adult by the end of May.

