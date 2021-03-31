8 key first-time generic drugs the FDA approved in 2020

In 2020, the FDA approved 948 generic drug applications, 72 of which were for first-time generics.

Below is a list of eight prevalent brand-name drugs that went generic in 2020, as compiled by pharmacy discount company GoodRx:

Pyrimethamine (branded under the name Daraprim)



Dimethyl fumarate (branded under the name Tecfidera)



Azelaic acid foam (branded under the name Finacea)



Albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol (branded under the name Proventil HFA)



Dabigatran etexilate capsules (branded under the name Pradaxa)



Efavirenz, lamivudine, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (branded under the name Symfi and Symfi Lo)



Icosapent ethyl capsules (branded under the name Vascepa)



A generic version of Glucagon

