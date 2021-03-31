8 key first-time generic drugs the FDA approved in 2020
In 2020, the FDA approved 948 generic drug applications, 72 of which were for first-time generics.
Below is a list of eight prevalent brand-name drugs that went generic in 2020, as compiled by pharmacy discount company GoodRx:
- Pyrimethamine (branded under the name Daraprim)
- Dimethyl fumarate (branded under the name Tecfidera)
- Azelaic acid foam (branded under the name Finacea)
- Albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol (branded under the name Proventil HFA)
- Dabigatran etexilate capsules (branded under the name Pradaxa)
- Efavirenz, lamivudine, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (branded under the name Symfi and Symfi Lo)
- Icosapent ethyl capsules (branded under the name Vascepa)
- A generic version of Glucagon
