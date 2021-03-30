Eli Lilly, Vir & GSK say their COVID-19 antibody cocktail reduces viral load by 70%

Eli Lilly, Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline said March 29 the COVID-19 antibody cocktail they are jointly developing reduced the viral load by 70 percent over a seven-day period compared to a placebo.

The announcement is based on data from a mid-stage trial testing Eli Lilly's antibody bamlanivimab administered in combination with VIR-7831, an antibody made by Vir and GSK.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization to bamlanivimab Nov. 9 for use in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

On March 25, the U.S. government stopped distributing bamlanivimab alone, saying that the increasing emergence of coronavirus variants has made it ineffective as a solo antibody treatment. The U.S. still distributes Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail, a combination of antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab that recieved FDA emergency approval Feb. 9.

GSK and Vir on March 26 filed an FDA emergency use authorization application for VIR-7831 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infections.

