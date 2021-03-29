Vaccinations at pharmacies preferred to ones at mass vaccination sites, Biden officials say

Most people prefer getting a COVID-19 vaccination from a pharmacy than at a mass vaccination site, four senior Biden administration officials told Politico.

Pharmacies participating in the federal retail pharmacy program are giving many more vaccinations than mass vaccination sites run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to data from the agency cited by Politico March 29.

The data showed that the mass vaccination sites have administered 1.7 million shots nationwide since February, while the retail pharmacy program reported administering nearly 1 million shots in a single day March 11, Politico reported.

"It's clear that Americans feel comfortable relying on their local pharmacies for the vaccine. The retail pharmacy program will keep growing, and I think you will begin to see more people going down the block to CVS to get the shot than driving maybe an hour to the federal sites to get it," a senior Biden health official told Politico.

But administration officials told the publication they aren't planning on shutting down the mass vaccination sites, which help reach people in underserved communities.

