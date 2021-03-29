J&J to deliver 11M vaccines this week

Johnson & Johnson will deliver at least 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said, according to The Hill.

The drugmaker set a goal to deliver 20 million doses by the end of March. As of March 28, it had delivered 4.9 million doses, according to the CDC.

Mr. Zients said March 26 that the drugmaker will hit the 20 million target, Politico reported.

President Joe Biden said March 25 that he is doubling his goal to 200 million vaccine doses delivered by the end of his first 100 days in office. The U.S. is averaging about 2.5 million vaccinations per day, according to The Hill.

More articles on pharmacy:

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine's woes: a timeline

Dr. Slaoui leaves 2 more drugmakers, apologizes amid sexual harassment allegations

US commits $10B to vaccine confidence, access efforts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.