US commits $10B to vaccine confidence, access efforts

HHS will invest $10 billion to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines in vulnerable communities and increase vaccine confidence, President Joe Biden announced March 25.

Beginning in April, more than $6 billion from the American Rescue Plan will be given to nearly 1,400 community health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment. Community health centers will also use this funding to expand their operational capacities and provide preventative and primary healthcare services to people who are at a higher risk for COVID-19.

Through the CDC, HHS will provide $3 billion to states, territories and some large cities to support local health departments' and community organizations' initiatives to increase COVID-19 vaccine access and acceptance. Distribution will begin in early April and will focus on communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

HHS, through the CDC, will also provide $300 million to jurisdictions for community health worker services that support COVID-19 prevention and mitigation. The department will give an additional $32 million for community health workers' training, technical assistance and evaluation.

President Biden's administration also said it is launching a partnership with dialysis clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccines to their patients and employees.

