Biden doubles his 100-day vaccine goal

President Joe Biden set a goal he called ambitious — administering 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses across the U.S. by his 100th day in office — at the beginning of his March 25 news conference.

Before taking office, President Biden announced a goal of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the U.S. before his 100th day in office (April 30). The White House said the country had surpassed that goal March 19, the president's 58th day in office.

The U.S. is on pace to meet the president's new goal by April 30. On President Biden's first day in office, 17.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered. As of March 26, the CDC has reported 133.3 million administered doses.

More articles on pharmacy:

US commits $10B to vaccine confidence, access efforts

AstraZeneca revises COVID-19 vaccine announcement, says it's 76% effective

Novartis to close Colorado facility, lay off 400

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.