Novartis to close Colorado facility, lay off 400

Novartis plans to close its gene therapy manufacturing plant in Longmont, Colo., and lay off 400 workers, according to The Longmont Times-Call.

In a March 24 news release, the pharmacy company said it will close the 692,000-square-foot drugmaking facility by July 9, just 14 months after its opening.

Laid-off workers will be offered severance packages, job placement support and some other benefits, Novartis said.

Novartis opened the plant to produce its spinal muscular atrophy gene therapy drug Zolgensma but said it decided its other sister plants can produce it.



"We will now focus on meeting the needs of patients through our Libertyville, Ill., and Durham, N.C., sites, where we will continue to invest in next-generation processes," Novartis told The Longmont Times-Call.

