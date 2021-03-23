Pfizer to develop more mRNA vaccines

Pfizer plans to use mRNA technology to make vaccines for other viruses and pathogens, CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, told The Wall Street Journal March 23.

Dr. Bourla told the Journal that Pfizer's scientists have gained a decade's worth of experience with mRNA vaccines in the last year because of its work on its COVID-19 vaccine with its partner BioNTech.

"We are the best-positioned company right now to take it to the next step because of our size and our expertise," Dr. Bourla said.

The drugmaker plans to add at least 50 employees to study mRNA at its facility in Pearl River, N.Y., the Journal reported.

Dr. Bourla didn't specify which viruses Pfizer will target with new mRNA vaccines. He said he hopes mRNA can be effective in areas where existing vaccines have uncomfortable side effects or offer subpar protection, the Journal reported.

