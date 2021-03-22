Rising costs force 39% of Americans to skip, ration meds, survey says

One in three Americans saw their out-of-pocket costs for prescription medication increase in 2020, according to survey results released March 22 by pharmacy discount provider GoodRx.

GoodRx collected survey responses from 1,029 Americans who take a prescription medication for an ongoing condition from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.

Four of the survey's notable findings:

Thirty-nine percent of respondents reported adjusting their regular prescription use, such as rationing or skipping doses, because of prescription costs.



Thirty-seven percent of respondents reported paying for their regular prescription was difficult or very difficult.



Twenty-one percent of respondents reported taking on debt or declaring bankruptcy because of prescription costs in 2020.



Twenty-one percent of respondents reported struggling to pay for basic needs, such as groceries and housing, as a result of their prescription drug costs.

