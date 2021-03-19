Aspirin linked to less severe COVID-19, fewer deaths, study shows

Low-dose aspirin was associated with a decreased risk of ventilation, ICU admission and mortality in COVID-19 patients in a study published March 17 in Anesthesia & Analgesia.

The study looked at 412 COVID-19 patients across the U.S. from March to July 2020. The 98 patients receiving aspirin saw a 44 percent reduction in the need for mechanical ventilation, a 43 percent reduction in ICU admission and a 47 percent reduction in mortality. The aspirin group also needed significantly less oxygen support upon hospital admission.

There were no differences in major bleeding or overt thrombosis between the aspirin users and non-aspirin users, but the initial levels of fibrinogen — a protein involved in blood-clotting — was lower in those on aspirin, according to the study, conducted by researchers from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

"Aspirin is low-cost, easily accessible, and millions are already using it to treat their health conditions. Finding this association is a huge win for those looking to reduce risk from some of the most devastating effects of COVID-19," lead author of the study Jonathan Chow, MD, said in a news release. Dr. Chow is an assistant professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Find the full study here.

More articles on pharmacy:

US sending 4M AstraZeneca doses to Mexico, Canada

CDC report: Vaccine administration in vulnerable communities needs improvement

Federal judge blocks HHS final rule on 340B program

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.