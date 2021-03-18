US sending 4M AstraZeneca doses to Mexico, Canada

The U.S. will send millions of doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada, a White House official told The New York Times March 18.

Tens of millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses have been purchased by the U.S. and are sitting in manufacturing facilities. The vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by dozens of countries, including Mexico and Canada, but the FDA has not cleared the candidate yet.

The U.S. will send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada, according to the Times.

