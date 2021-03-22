240 million Americans could get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in 3 months

COVID-19 vaccine production in the U.S. got off to a slow start, but drugmakers have made manufacturing changes to increase their output, including stretching scarce manufacturing supplies, reducing inspection and packaging timelines and partnering with other drugmakers to manufacture their vaccines, according to a March 21 report from The Wall Street Journal.

The country's vaccine supply has also been boosted by the White House's decision to invoke the Defense Production Act, which provides drugmakers with funding, materials and other resources to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.

Investment banker Evercore estimated in March alone, the U.S. will produce 132 million doses for the three COVID-19 vaccines it has authorized. That is nearly triple the 48 million Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses the country produced in February.

Evercore also said the increase in vaccine manufacturing will ensure the U.S. has enough doses to fully vaccinate 76 million people in March, another 75 million in April and 89 million more in May.

