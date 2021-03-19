US will surpass goal of 100M vaccinations in 100 days, Biden says

President Joe Biden said March 18 the U.S. will reach its goal of vaccinating 100 million people against COVID-19 during his first 100 days in office March 19, 58 days into his presidency, according to CBS News.

He said during a March 19 news conference that the U.S. may now be able to double that goal, Politico reported.

"We hope we can keep the pace. We met the goal, and we’re continuing to move forward," President Biden said.

Including shots administered during the end of former President Donald Trump's administration, roughly 118 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to CDC data.

The U.S. is now pacing at about 2.5 million vaccines administered daily, according to Politico. Nearly 30 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose.

"These milestones are significant accomplishments, but we have much more to do — much more to do," the president said, according to CBS News.

