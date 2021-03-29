Moderna ships 100 millionth vaccine dose to US government

Moderna said March 29 it shipped the 100 millionth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government, which has already administered more than 67 million doses of the drugmaker's vaccine.

The drugmaker has significantly scaled up its manufacturing capacity in 2021. It shipped 18 million doses to the U.S. in January, 26 million doses in February and 44 million doses in March. Going forward, Moderna expects to ship 40 million to 50 million doses to the U.S. government per month.

The U.S. has bought 300 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. The drugmaker plans to ship the second 100 million doses by the end of May and the third 100 million doses by the end of July.

