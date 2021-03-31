Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in adolescents

fizer said March 31 its COVID-19 vaccine was well tolerated and 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in a phase 3 clinical trial involving 2,260 adolescents ages 12 to 15.

Eighteen COVID-19 cases were observed in the 1,129 trial participants who received a placebo, while none were observed in the 1,131 participants who were vaccinated.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the drugmaker plans to submit the new data to the FDA in the coming weeks as a proposed amendment to the vaccine's emergency use authorization, with hopes that the age group can start getting vaccinated before the next school year begins.

Pfizer also began testing its vaccine in children as young as 6 months old March 24. The trial plans to enroll 4,500 children, and results are expected in the second half of 2021.

More articles on pharmacy:

Humanigen says its antibody reduced need for ventilation in COVID-19 patients by 54%

Eli Lilly, Vir & GSK say their COVID-19 antibody cocktail reduces viral load by 70%

Pfizer, BioNTech to boost COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing to 2.5B doses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.