Humanigen says its antibody reduced need for ventilation in COVID-19 patients by 54%
COVID-19 patients who received Humanigen's monoclonal antibody lenzilumab were 54 percent more likely to survive without needing ventilation over a 28-day period compared to patients who received a placebo, the drugmaker announced March 29.
Four details:
- Lenzilumab seeks to neutralize GM-CSF, a cytokine linked to hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients.
- The announcement is based on data from a 520-participant phase 3 clinical trial. Patients in both the lenzilumab and placebo groups were given other treatments, such as steroids and remadesivir.
- The Kaplan-Meier estimate for invasive mechanical ventilation and/or death was 15.6 percent for the lenzilumab group, compared to 22.1 percent for the placebo group.
- Humanigen said it has met its primary endpoint for the drug and plans to use the data to apply for FDA emergency use authorization.
