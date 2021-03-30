Humanigen says its antibody reduced need for ventilation in COVID-19 patients by 54%

COVID-19 patients who received Humanigen's monoclonal antibody lenzilumab were 54 percent more likely to survive without needing ventilation over a 28-day period compared to patients who received a placebo, the drugmaker announced March 29.

Four details:

Lenzilumab seeks to neutralize GM-CSF, a cytokine linked to hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients.



The announcement is based on data from a 520-participant phase 3 clinical trial. Patients in both the lenzilumab and placebo groups were given other treatments, such as steroids and remadesivir.



The Kaplan-Meier estimate for invasive mechanical ventilation and/or death was 15.6 percent for the lenzilumab group, compared to 22.1 percent for the placebo group.



Humanigen said it has met its primary endpoint for the drug and plans to use the data to apply for FDA emergency use authorization.

More articles on pharmacy:

Vaccinations at pharmacies preferred to ones at mass vaccination sites, Biden officials say

COVID-19 vaccinations at US pharmacies to double, get closer to home

Moderna ships 100 millionth vaccine dose to US government

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.