COVID-19 vaccinations at US pharmacies to double, get closer to home

The U.S. will more than double the number of pharmacies administering COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden announced March 29, according to Politico.

The president said the expanded effort could mean that 90 percent of Americans will have access to a vaccine in three weeks. It could also mean 90 percent of American adults will be able to get their vaccines within 5 miles of where they live, Politico reported.

Nearly 40,000 pharmacies across the U.S. will now be able to give COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. will also add 12 mass vaccination sites, Politico reported.

President Biden said 30 million vaccines were distributed to states this week, a new record, up from 23 million the week of March 19.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Moderna ships 100 millionth vaccine dose to US government

J&J to deliver 11M vaccines this week

Dr. Slaoui leaves 2 more drugmakers, apologizes amid sexual harassment allegations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.