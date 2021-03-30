Pfizer, BioNTech to boost COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing to 2.5B doses

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to boost their manufacturing output to 2.5 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year, BioNTech said March 30.

The drugmakers previously estimated producing 2.3 billion to 2.4 billion doses in 2021. BioNTech said production at its facility in Marburg, Germany, has helped boost production, as well as receiving FDA approval to fit six doses per vial and the expansion of its manufacturing and supplier network.

Both Sanofi and Novartis have signed deals to help make Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech have signed orders for 1.4 billion doses of their vaccine to be delivered in 2021. Those orders are expected to bring in $11.5 billion in revenue for the companies. They have so far delivered more than 200 million doses to more than 65 countries, BioNTech said.

The drugmaker said that it's also in talks with more potential partners to further expand manufacturing.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Vaccinations at pharmacies preferred to ones at mass vaccination sites, Biden officials say

J&J to deliver 11M vaccines this week

Moderna ships 100 millionth vaccine dose to US government

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.