GSK to produce Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline agreed to manufacture up to 60 million doses of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate for use in the U.K., the drugmakers announced March 29.

The drugmaker will provide fill and finish manufacturing capacity, which will take place at its facility in Barnard Castle, England, and will begin as early as May.

GSK said it has not yet signed a detailed agreement with Novavax and the U.K. government's COVID-19 vaccines taskforce.

The announcement is the latest example of competing drugmakers joining forces to increase the global COVID-19 vaccine supply.

