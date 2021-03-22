6 times drugmakers agreed to make competitor's COVID-19 vaccines

Drugmakers have come up with unconventonial ways to address the issues facing the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, including contracts in which drugmakers agree to manufacture other pharmaceutical companies' vaccines.

Below are six instances of such deals:

Sanofi on Jan. 27 agreed to manufacture more than 125 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.



Novartis on Jan. 29 signed a deal to produce Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.



GlaxoSmithKline on Feb.3 agreed to make up to 100 million doses of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



Merck, which discontinued the development of both its COVID-19 candidates Jan. 25, on March 2 agreed to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.



Novartis said March 4 it will manufacture CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



Japanese drugmaker Takeda signed an agreement March 15 to use contract development and manufacturing company IDT Biologika's facility, which was previously reserved for Takeda’s dengue vaccine candidate, to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

