GlaxoSmithKline, CureVac partner to develop COVID-19 vaccine effective against virus variants

Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac said Feb. 3 they have partnered to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that will protect against multiple variants of the virus.

The companies said they plan to develop multiple mRNA vaccine candidates and hope to develop a single vaccine that will be effective against multiple variants. The vaccine, if approved, may be used to protect people who haven't been vaccinated or as a booster for people who have been vaccinated.

They said their goal is to get a vaccine candidate approved next year.

GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to support CureVac's manufacturing of its current COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is in late-stage clinical trials. GlaxoSmithKline said it will manufacture up to 100 million doses of the vaccine.

Read the full news release here.

