APhA urges HHS to allow retired pharmacists, pharmacy techs to give vaccines

The American Pharmacists Association is urging HHS to allow retired pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

In a joint letter to Nikki Bratcher-Bowman, acting assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, APhA and seven other pharmacy organizations said allowing retired pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to give vaccines could help President Joe Biden's plan to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days.

Last month, HHS said it would allow retired physicians and nurses who have held a license in good standing with any state during the last five years to give vaccines. But retired pharmacists and pharmacy technicians were not included.

"Recently retired pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are ready, willing and able to contribute this effort. They have the training and the experience to help get the job done," Ilisa Bernstein, senior vice president of pharmacy practice and government affairs at APhA said.

Read the full letter here.

