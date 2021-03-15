Takeda to manufacture J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Japanese drugmaker Takeda signed an agreement March 15 to use contract development and manufacturing company IDT Biologika's facility, which was previously reserved for Takeda’s dengue vaccine candidate, to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

The facility, located in Dessau, Germany, will go back to producing Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate after a three-month period. 

Takeda has agreed to help manufacture three different COVID-19 vaccines. The drugmaker has already begun manufacturing Moderna and Novavax vaccines to provide rapid and sustained COVID-19 vaccine access in Japan.

