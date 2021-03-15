HHS allows retired pharmacists, pharmacy interns to give COVID-19 vaccinations

HHS will now allow recently retired pharmacists as well as pharmacy interns to give COVID-19 vaccinations.

HHS released an amendment to the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19, effective March 11, allowing a retired pharmacist who has held an active license in any state within the last five years to give the shot. The license must have been in good standing prior to the date it went inactive, and it cannot have been removed by any licensing authority or surrendered by the pharmacist.

The amendment also allows pharmacy interns to give the vaccination, as long as they've had "appropriate training," which is determined by their school or training program. They're also required to be supervised by a practicing healthcare professional.

Read the full HHS amendment here.

