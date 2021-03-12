Sanofi launches trial for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Sanofi has begun a phase 1/2 human trial for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Lexington, Mass.-based mRNA therapeutics company Translate Bio, the companies announced March 12.

Sanofi expects the trial to enroll 415 participants, with interim results slated for 2021's third quarter. The trial will test the vaccine's safety, tolerability and immune response.

The drugmaker said preclinical data for the vaccine demonstrated high neutralizing antibody levels. It also said it is working on preclinical trials to test additional mRNA candidates against coronavirus variants.

Sanofi launched a different clinical trial Feb. 22 for the protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline expect the vaccine to become available in 2021's fourth quarter.

