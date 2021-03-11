Pfizer vaccine blocks 94% of asymptomatic cases in Israeli study

Pfizer said March 11 that its COVID-19 vaccine prevented 94 percent of asymptomatic cases in an Israeli study.

A study published in January in JAMA found that at least 50 percent of COVID-19 transmission is estimated to be from asymptomatic people.

The study measured results two weeks after people received the second dose and also found the vaccine was at least 97 percent effective against symptomatic cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The data for the study was collected between Jan. 17 and March 6. During that time, the virus variant first discovered in the U.K., called B.1.1.7, was the dominant strain in the area.

"We are extremely encouraged that the real-world effectiveness data coming from Israel are confirming the high efficacy demonstrated in our Phase 3 clinical trial and showing the significant impact of the vaccine in preventing severe disease and deaths due to COVID-19," Luis Jodar, PhD, senior vice president and CMO of Pfizer Vaccines, said in a news release.

Read the full news release here.

