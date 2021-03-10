Union Health launches on-site specialty pharmacy

Union Health in Terre Haute, Ind., launched an on-site specialty pharmacy March 9 in partnership with Trellis Rx, a specialty pharmacy services provider.

At the specialty pharmacy, pharmacy liaisons manage financial assistance applications, insurance authorizations, medication refills and more, the health system said. Patients also receive medication education and counseling from the pharmacists.

Specialty drugs, often used to treat chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, can cost thousands of dollars monthly, and many patients struggle to afford them, the health system said. Many patients also need support to adhere to their medications and manage side effects.

"Union Health is committed to eliminating the barriers that prevent many patients from starting and staying on their specialty medications," said Rhonda Smith, MSN, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Union Health. "With our on-site specialty pharmacy services, patients and their families will now have access to dedicated team members focused on guiding them through every step of their medication journey."

Union Health said it plans to expand its specialty pharmacy services to more clinics throughout this year and 2022.

"We’re excited to bring best-in-class specialty pharmacy care to the Terre Haute community," said Dan Cleveland, PharmD, system pharmacy director at Union Health. "By offering high-touch, personalized specialty pharmacy services on-site at Union Health, we can significantly enhance the therapy experience for our patients with chronic and complex conditions."

