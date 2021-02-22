Sanofi, GSK launch new COVID-19 vaccine trial

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline began a new clinical trial for their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the companies announced Feb. 22.

The trial will enroll 720 adults in the U.S., Panama and Honduras. It will test two injections administered 21 days apart and evaluate the vaccine candidate's safety, tolerability and immune response.

The drugmakers aim to begin their final testing stage in the second quarter of 2021. They said the vaccine is expected to become available in the fourth quarter, after having previously predicted it would become available in the first half of 2021. The vaccine cadinidate's development was delayed in December to improve the immune response generated in older adults.

The vaccine candidate uses Sanofi's recombinant technology and GSK's pandemic adjuvant.

