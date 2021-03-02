Merck to manufacture J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Merck, one of the world's largest vaccine makers, will work with Johnson & Johnson to boost supply of its single-shot vaccine, officials from President Joe Biden's administration told The Washington Post March 2.

Under the agreement, Merck will dedicate two of its U.S. facilities to producing Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. One will produce doses, and the other will be for filling the vials with the vaccine and packaging them before distribution, said the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. The officials also said President Biden would make an official announcement on March 2.

Merck discontinued the development of its two COVID-19 vaccine candidates Jan. 25.

