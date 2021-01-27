Sanofi to manufacture 125M doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Sanofi has agreed to manufacture more than 125 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to help support the vaccine supply chain, the drugmakers announced Jan. 27.

Under the agreement, BioNTech will have access to certain Sanofi manufacturing sites and expertise. Initial supplies of the vaccine will be produced at Sanofi's manufacturing site in Frankfurt, Germany.

"We have made the decision to support BioNTech and Pfizer in manufacturing their COVID-19 vaccine in order to help address global needs, given that we have the technology and facilities to do so," Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said in a news release.

Sanofi is also developing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with GlaxoSmithKline. The drugmakers plan to launch a new phase 2 trial for their vaccine in February.

